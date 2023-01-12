Hardik Pandya did not seem to be in a good mood as he let out an abuse for a substitute fielder, who he had asked water for, during India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12. This incident happened at the end of the 11th over of the Sri Lankan innings and cameras caught Pandya's voice as he shouted, "paani manga tha last over g***d marwa rahe ho udhar," and abused someone from the dugout. Kumar Sangakkara Rings Bell at Eden Gardens in Kolkata At the Start of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2023.

Hardik Pandya Abuses Substitute Fielder:

Hardik Pandya said "paani manga tha last over gaa*d marwa rahe ho udhar" 😂🤣🤣🤣 btw to whom he said these beautiful words 😂😂#HardikPandya#INDvsSL #HardikPandya #viratkholi pic.twitter.com/4NDLR2H8lg — 𝓚𝓪𝓹𝓲𝓵𝓮𝓷𝓭𝓻𝓪 𝓓𝓪𝓼 (@KapilendraDas3) January 12, 2023

