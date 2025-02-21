In a game, where India had several fielding lapses, KL Rahul emerged as the best, winning the 'Fielder of the Match' medal for his wicket-keeping in the IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tie. India's fielding coach T Dilip, named Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill as contendors for the medal, which eventually was won by the Karnataka player, who claimed three catches behind the stumps in Dubai against Bangladesh. The winner announcement was made in a unique fashion, where the name of the awardee was unveiled on the Dubai International Stadium's screen. ‘Carrying On From Heroics Against England’, Shubman Gill Revels in Newfound Consistency After Slamming Match-Winning Hundred in IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

KL Rahul Wins Fielder of the Match Award

