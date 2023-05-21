Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a one-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in their final Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 fixture at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. KKR batter Rinku Singh played another brilliant innings for the home side and almost took them home. Rinku scored 67 in 33 balls with the help of six boundaries and four over boundaries. Following the game, LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir lauded Rinku's efforts. Gambhir shared a picture of himself with Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana and Suyash Sharma on Twitter with the caption, "What an effort by Rinku today! Sensational talent!" Gautam Gambhir Fans With 'Bring Back GG' Placard Spotted at Eden Gardens During KKR vs LSG IPL 2023 Match.

Gautam Gambhir Lauds Rinku Singh’s Effort After the Latter’s Heroics

What an effort by Rinku today! Sensational talent! pic.twitter.com/E2HmdeqiHJ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 20, 2023

