West Indies national cricket team powerful batter Rovman Powell was sold for INR 1.5 crore to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Powell is known for hard-hitting, and his addition to the Kolkata squad will add firepower to their batting arsenal. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Faf du Plessis Goes to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 Crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders Acquires Rovam Powell

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)