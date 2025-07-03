Kraigg Brathwaite attained a memorable landmark of his career as he featured in his 100th Test, during the WI vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 in Grenada on July 3. The experienced top-order batter, who has captained the West Indies National Cricket Team as well, became the 10th West Indies cricketer and 82nd overall to be able to play 100 Test matches. ICC Chairman Jay Shah took to social media to congratulate the West Indies National Cricket Team star and lauded his grit, longevity and talent. "Congratulations to @windiescricket opener Kraigg Brathwaite for playing 100 Test matches, a testament to his grit, talent and longevity in our most challenging format," he wrote. WI vs AUS 2nd Test 2025: Steve Smith Returns As Australia Announce Playing XI for Second Match Against West Indies.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah Congratulates Kraigg Brathwaite On Making 100 Test Appearances

Congratulations to @windiescricket opener Kraigg Brathwaite for playing 100 Test matches, a testament to his grit, talent and longevity in our most challenging format.#WTC27 | @ICC pic.twitter.com/UgT2g6bP3h — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)