India national cricket team leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday, December 14. On the special occasion, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a special post on their social handle 'X' (formerly Twitter) for Kuldeep Yadav. The leg-spinner has played 159 international matches and picked up 297 wickets. The 30-year-old was the first Indian bowler to take two hat-tricks in international cricket. Happy Birthday Kuldeep Yadav! Fans Wish Ace Indian Spinner As He Turns 30.

Special Birthday Post for Kuldeep Yadav by BCCI

159 intl. Matches 👌 297 intl. Wickets ⚡️ First Indian bowler to scalp 2⃣ hat-tricks in Men's International Cricket 🔝 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Winner 🏆 Here's wishing Kuldeep Yadav a very happy birthday 🎂 👏#TeamIndia | @imkuldeep18pic.twitter.com/zdmCafqgWl — BCCI (@BCCI) December 14, 2024

