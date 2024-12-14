A magician with the ball, Kuldeep Yadav, celebrates his 30 birthday today (December 14), and fans on social media platforms flooded the ace India spinner with wishes and messages on his special occasion. In his short career, the 30-year-old has claimed two ODI hat-tricks and won a T20I World Cup and Asia Cup for India, making him one of the best left-arm spinners doing rounds. Below are some of the birthday wishes shared on X, where Yadav's career and achievements could also be seen highlighted. Kuldeep Yadav Shuts Down Social Media Troll With a Graceful Response, Says 'Hanji Kis Cheez Ki Dikkat Hai Apko…' (See Post).

RCB Wishes Kuldeep Yadav Happy Birthday

Happy birthday to the spin maestro with a bag of tricks in his wrists, and one of the heroes of this year's T20 World Cup win, Kuldeep Yadav! 🥳 Keep spinning your magic, champ! 🙌@imkuldeep18 | #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/iCLTZFFzcR — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) December 14, 2024

Happy Birthday, Spin King!

Happiest Birthday to Kuldeep Yadav !! Spinner king !! Asia Cup winner !!#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/kDU8CIFJwz — Sagar Panchal (@SagiiPanchal) December 14, 2024

One of The Finest Wrist Spinners

1/ 🎂 Today we celebrate the birthday of Kuldeep Yadav, one of India's finest wrist spinners! A pioneer of left-arm chinaman bowling, Kuldeep has dazzled fans with his artistry and skill. Let’s revisit his journey and achievements. 🏏 #HappyBirthdayKuldeepYadav pic.twitter.com/OEDaY9TgAA — Aaditya (@aaditya_tayal) December 13, 2024

Happy Birthday To the Best Left-Arm Spinner

- T20 world cup semifinal winner. ( 4-45-0 With 12 economy) - Asia cup winner. - 2023 ODI WC finaliste. (10-56-0 with 5.60 economy) - 297 international wickets. - 2 hattrick in ODI. - Happy Birthday, to world best left arm spin bowler kuldeep yadav. pic.twitter.com/C4ye1IMjmL — Akshay 🏏 🇮🇳 (@Akshaycrickexx) December 14, 2024

Keep Shining On The Field

Happy Birthday, Kuldeep Yadav! 🎉 - T201 World Cup winner - Asia Cup winner - 297 international wickets - Five-wicket haul in all formats - First Indian bowler to take 2 hat-tricks in ODIs Wishing you more success and milestones ahead! Keep shining on the field! pic.twitter.com/n45QR7PZLG — India_ncrickinfo (@BankimM69180) December 14, 2024

