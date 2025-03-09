India national cricket team star spinner Kuldeep Yadav dismissed former New Zealand national cricket team captain Kane Williamson for 11 runs at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. The wicket incident happened during the second ball of the 13th over. Kuldeep Yadav bowled a tossed-up delivery on the middle stump. Kane Williamson got forward and chipped straight towards the bowler. Kuldeep took a simple catch. Williamson departed after scoring 11 runs off 14 deliveries with the help of one-four. Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav removed New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra for 37 runs. Kuldeep Yadav Castles Rachin Ravindra With Peach of a Delivery During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Kuldeep Yadav Removes Kane Williamson

SOFT DISMISSAL! 🎯#KuldeepYadav gets the big wicket of #KaneWilliamson, who spoons it back for an easy grab! 💥 Loud cheers, big celebrations—India on top! 🇮🇳🔥#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar FINAL 👉 #INDvNZ | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 &… pic.twitter.com/U8zqp7Qu22 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 9, 2025

