Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Kumar Modi has clarified that he has not married Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen yet and the two are just dating as of now. Modi earlier took to social media and posted pics of himself with Sushmita from a holiday and called her better-half. In his another tweet, Modi wrote, “Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day.”

Lalit Modi’s Latest Tweet

Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)