Rajasthan Royals have roped in Lasith Malinga as their fast bowling coach for IPL 2022. The veteran Sri Lankan would thus be making his return to the IPL, this time as a coach, following his glittering career at Mumbai Indians.

See Rajasthan Royals' Post:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)