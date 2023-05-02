India, on Tuesday, have strengthened their position on top of points table of the latest ICC rankings as they increased their lead over the second-placed England men’s T20I team from six to eight points. On the other hand, New Zealand have leapfrogged Pakistan and South Africa to become the third-placed T20I side. Virat Kohli, Naveen-ul-Haq Abuse Each Other During Heated Altercation Moments Before Gautam Gambhir Jumped in (Watch Video).

India Remain Number One T20I Side in the World

The reign at the top continues 🥇 India continue to dominate the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Rankings in the annual update 💪 — ICC (@ICC) May 2, 2023

