Big Boys will clash swords against Dubai Giants in the ongoing Legend 90 League 2025 on February 13 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. The 90-ball cricket match between Big Boys and Dubai Giants will start at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the Legend 90 League in India, and the Big Boys vs Dubai Giants match live telecast viewing option is likely to be available on Sony Sports 3 and 1 TV channels. FanCode will provide the online viewing options for the Big Boys vs Dubai Giants Legend 90 League 2025 match on their app and website. Legend 90 League Format and Rules: Know All About 90-Ball Cricket Tournament Ahead of 2025 Edition.

Big Boys vs Dubai Giants Live

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LEGEND 90 (@_legends90)

