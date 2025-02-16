The Legend 90 League 2025 is reaching its crescendo, and Delhi Royals and Rajasthan Kings will in Qualifier 2 on February 16 with a place in the final up for grabs. The Delhi Royals vs Rajasthan Kings will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium and start at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast right for the Legend 90 League in India, with the Delhi Royals vs Rajasthan Kings live telecast viewing options being available on Sony Sports 1 SD/HD TV channels. FanCode will provide viewing options for Delhi Royals vs Rajasthan Kings online streaming on their app and website for an INR 39 pass. Legend 90 League Format and Rules: Know All About 90-Ball Cricket Tournament Ahead of 2025 Edition.

Legend 90 League 2025 Qualifier 2 Live

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LEGEND 90 (@_legends90)

