The Legend 90 League 2025 is at its business end, with Chhattisgarh Warriors and Rajasthan Kings clashing in Eliminator on February 15. The Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Rajasthan Kings will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium and start at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the Legend 90 League in India, and the Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Rajasthan Kings live telecast is likely to be available on Sony Sports 1 SD/HD TV channels. FanCode will provide viewing options for Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Rajasthan Kings online streaming on their app and website. Legend 90 League Format and Rules: Know All About 90-Ball Cricket Tournament Ahead of 2025 Edition.

Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Rajasthan Kings Live

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LEGEND 90 (@_legends90)

