India Capitals clinched an easy seven-wicket victory over Manipal Tigers in the 10th match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 on September 29, thanks to a brilliant half-century from Hamilton Masakadza. Batting first, Tigers posted 161/5 riding on fifties of Jesse Ryder and Mohammad Kaif. Masakadza played an innings of 68 runs off just 39 deliveries to take his team over the line in 17.2 overs.

