Lhuan-dre Pretorius became the youngest South African batter to slam a century in men's Test cricket history. The 19-year-old Lhuan-dre Pretorius achieved this historic feat during the opening Test against the Zimbabwe national cricket team at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Lhuan-dre Pretorius shattered the record of Graeme Pollock, who achieved this feat against the Australia national cricket team in 1964. Lhuan-dre Pretorius Becomes Youngest Player to Hit Men's Test Fifty for South Africa, 19-year-old Achieves Feat During ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025.

Lhuan-Dre Pretorius Achieves Historic Record

🚨 YOUNGEST SOUTH AFRICAN TEST CENTURION 🚨 Lhuan-dre Pretorius becomes the youngest South African to score Hundred in Men's Test Cricket History • 19y 93d - Lhuan-dre Pretorius vs Zimbabwe, 2025* • 19y 317d - Graeme Pollock vs Australia, 1964 • 20y 145d - Tuppy Owen-Smith… pic.twitter.com/tVh0M4sr0G — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) June 28, 2025

