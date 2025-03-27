'Lord Shardul Thakur' memes went viral on social media as the Lucknow Super Giants star became the Purple Cap holder in IPL 2025 with a four-wicket haul in the SRH vs LSG match on March 27. This was a moment of redemption for the all-rounder who was unsold at the IPL 2025 auction. He was signed by Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement for the injured Mohsin Khan and has made an impact big time so far in IPL 2025, picking up six wickets in two appearances for Lucknow Super Giants. He finished with 4/34 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, ensuring that the 2016 champions were restricted to a score below 200. 'Redemption for Lord Shardul Thakur' Netizens Hail Lucknow Super Giants All-Rounder After He Becomes Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2025 During SRH vs LSG Match.

> Went unsold in Mega auction > Joined LSG as net bowler & then replaced Mohsin Khan > Now leading the LSG bowling attack > Now become the purple cup holder Lord Shardul Thakur 👑#SRHvLSG pic.twitter.com/ICODRNzWdu — देव 🔆 (@refocus21) March 27, 2025

From going unsold to leading the Purple Cap race—what a comeback! 💪 Lord Shardul Thakur Supremacy!#SRHvLSG | #SRHvsLSG pic.twitter.com/FhXexXtgXr — Nikhil (@Risenik) March 27, 2025

Lord Shardul is lord for a reason #SRHvLSG pic.twitter.com/mO1fBWMN9Z — Shanttanu Dwivedi (@Shantan21125143) March 27, 2025

Lord Shardul for a reason 👑🔥 pic.twitter.com/ib8C7rK40G — v. Jatin (@JatinTweets_) March 27, 2025

Currently the purple cap holder. Lord Shardul Thakur went from unsold to unstoppable in IPL 2025 pic.twitter.com/qov001Kul7 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 27, 2025

