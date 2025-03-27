Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star all-rounder Shardul Thakur became the Purple Cap Holder in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after a sensational performance with the ball during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Thakur took a four-wicket haul, which helped Lucknow restrict to 191 runs. Shardul took crucial wickets of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Abhinav Manohar, and Mohammed Shami. It is to be noted that Sharul was unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction and was picked by the Lucknow-based franchise as a replacement. After his superb performance with the ball, netizens hailed Shardul Thakur. Below are some of the reactions. ‘Lord Shardul Thakur’ Memes Go Viral After Lucknow Super Giants Star Dismisses Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan off Consecutive Deliveries in SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

'Redemption for Lord Shardul Thakur'

" They're coming hard at bowlers, why not bowlers go hard at them ??" - LORD SHARDUL THAKUR (purple cap holder) 🔥#SRHvLSG#shardulthakurpic.twitter.com/UbZlIdatfR — Muthu Anand (@kingindnorth12) March 27, 2025

What a Redemption by Shardul Thakur

Purple Cap holder - Lord Shardul Thakur -Went unsold in IPL Auction -Came in as replacement -6 wickets in 2 matches What a redemption 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qw6XCIhtcH — Riseup Pant (@riseup_pant17) March 27, 2025

Lord For a Reason

Unsold in Mega Auction. Came as replacement. Picks 2 wickets in 1st match. 4 wickets in the 2nd match. Becomes Purple Cap Holder. Lord For a reason. All Hail Lord Shardul. Guy is a myth. Guy is a legend.#ShardulThakur#IPL2025#LSGvSRHpic.twitter.com/COlFCHSw2r — Devanshu Maheshwari (@beingdevanshu19) March 27, 2025

Shadrul Thakur With Purple Cap!

Shardul Thakur with Purple Cap 🧢💜 pic.twitter.com/4KTtjEGoqa — RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) March 27, 2025

Redemption for Shardul Thakur After Getting Unsold in IPL 2025

Currently the purple cap holder. Lord Shardul Thakur went from unsold to unstoppable in IPL 2025 pic.twitter.com/qov001Kul7 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 27, 2025

Shardul Thakur Unsold to Purple Cap

THAKUR - UNSOLD TO PURPLE CAP 💜 Most wickets in IPL 2025 6* – Shardul Thakur (2 innings) 4 – Noor Ahmad (1 inning) 3 – Khaleel Ahmed (1 inning) 3 – Krunal Pandya (1 inning) 3 – Vignesh Puthur (1 inning) 3 – Sai Kishore (1 inning) 3 – Mitchell Starc (1 inning) 3 – Varun… pic.twitter.com/WqljBQo6nd — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) March 27, 2025

