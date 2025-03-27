Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star all-rounder Shardul Thakur became the Purple Cap Holder in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after a sensational performance with the ball during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Thakur took a four-wicket haul, which helped Lucknow restrict to 191 runs. Shardul took crucial wickets of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Abhinav Manohar, and Mohammed Shami. It is to be noted that Sharul was unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction and was picked by the Lucknow-based franchise as a replacement. After his superb performance with the ball, netizens hailed Shardul Thakur. Below are some of the reactions. ‘Lord Shardul Thakur’ Memes Go Viral After Lucknow Super Giants Star Dismisses Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan off Consecutive Deliveries in SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

'Redemption for Lord Shardul Thakur'

What a Redemption by Shardul Thakur

Lord For a Reason

Shadrul Thakur With Purple Cap!

Redemption for Shardul Thakur After Getting Unsold in IPL 2025

Shardul Thakur Unsold to Purple Cap

