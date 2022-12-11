Jaffna Kings will face-off with Dambulla Aura in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) on Sunday, December 11. The match would be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele and is slated to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports network have the broadcasting rights for the Lanka Premier League and will provide live telecast for this match. Fans can also catch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website. Australia Continue Their Perfect Record in Day-Night Tests With 419-Run Win Over West Indies in 2nd Test

Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Aura Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲 at #LPL2022 with 2️⃣ blockbuster fixtures 😍

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)