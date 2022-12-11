Australia continued their perfect record in Day-Night Tests as they registered a thumping 419-run win over West Indies in the 2nd and last Test match of the two-game series, on Sunday, December 11. Needing to chase a massive 497 to draw the series, West Indies could only manage 77 runs with Mitchell Starc, Michael Nesser and Scott Boland taking three wickets apiece. Off-spinner Nathan Lyon chipped in with one wicket as well. Earlier, Travis Head had top-scored with 175 and Marnus Labuchagne starred with 163 as Australia posted a mammoth 511/7 on the board in the first innings. Mayank Agarwal, Wife Aashita Sood Blessed With Baby Boy, Names Him ‘Aayansh’

Australia Beat West Indies:

It's over! Australia continue their perfect record in day-night Tests with a thumping victory over the West Indies by 419 runs #AUSvWI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)