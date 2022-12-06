The Lanka Premier League 2022 opens with Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators. The first match of the LPL 2022 will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota as has a start time of 03:00 pm IST. The Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators LPL T20 live telecast will be available on Sony Sports TEN 5. The live streaming of LPL T20 2022 match will be available on SonyLIV mobile app and website. Lanka Premier League 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get LPL 2022 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

LPL 2022 Live Streaming and Live Telecast in India

🚨 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗳𝗮𝗻𝘀, 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆? 🏏 The much-awaited #LPL is 🔙 & just like you, we can’t wait to 👀 some of the biggest names in action 🤩 Stream all #LPL2022 matches, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/H6jiqpR1CT — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 1, 2022

