Kandy Falcons will take on Dambulla Aura in the second Lanka Premier League 2022 picture of today, December 18th. The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The LPL fixture of Kandy falcons vs Dambulla Aura will be telecasted live in India on Sony Sports Network. You can also watch the live streaming of this game on the Sony Liv app and website. India Register Convincing 188-Run Win Over Bangladesh in First Test, Take 1-0 Lead in Series.

𝐃𝐎-𝐎𝐑-𝐃𝐈𝐄 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 👊 Catch 𝐆𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞 🆚 𝐉𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐧𝐚 & 𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲 ⚔️ 𝗗𝗮𝗺𝗯𝘂𝗹𝗹𝗮 in today's #LPL double header as we inch closer to the final stages of the tournament 👀 Stream #LPL2022 LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📲#WinTogether pic.twitter.com/sLSzJqP5xK — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 18, 2022

