Dambulla Aura will battle it out against Colombo Strikers in the 16th match of the 2023 season of the Lanka Premier League on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match will get underway at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Dambulla have been quite exceptional in LPL 2023 so far and won four out of the six games played in the tournament. They would look to show their class in the upcoming game and trump the Colombo side. Given Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of LPL 2023 in India, the live telecast of this encounter will be available on Star Sports 3. Moreover, the Indian audience can also watch live streaming of the forthcoming match on the FanCode app and website. Fastest Fifty in LPL 2023: Wanindu Hasaranga Smashes 18-Ball Half-Century During B-Love Kandy vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League Match

Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Strikers Live

