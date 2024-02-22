Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have packed a punch in both their IPL campaigns so far but lacked the finishing touch, which they will hope to achieve in IPL 2024 which begins with an away match against Rajasthan Royals on March 24. The schedule for the first 21 matches in IPL 2024 was announced on February 22 as per that, Lucknow will play a total of four games with the remaining fixtures set to be released later. Up next, Lucknow Super Giants will take on Punjab Kings at home on March 30 before facing Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2. KL Rahul and his team then return home to face Gujarat Titans on April 7. IPL 2024 Schedule Announced: Get Indian Premier League Season 17 Fixtures of First 21 Matches, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

LSG IPL 2024 Schedule, Part 1

FIXTURES. ARE. HERE. 🔥 (some of them 😅) pic.twitter.com/3Qw8EFvVEr — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) February 22, 2024

