Fans flooded the internet with hilarious memes and jokes after Lucknow Super Giants defeated Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024 on April 19. CSK rode on a half-century from Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni's quickfire finish to post 176, a target chased down by the Lucknow Super Giants with an over to spare. For LSG, captain KL Rahul was the standout performer as he scored 82 runs off 53 deliveries, helping his team to register a win by eight wickets. Quinton de Kock also scored a half-century. Take a look at some of the funny memes which went viral following LSG's victory over CSK. Lucknow Super Giants Beat Chennai Super Kings by Eight Wickets in IPL 2024; KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya Star As LSG Return to Winning Ways.

MS Dhoni Ka 'Hukum'

CSK Fans Right Now

CSK Fans When MS Dhoni Comes Out to Bat

KL Rahul Today

KLRahul did it to CSK Fans: pic.twitter.com/BIalQv2qNZ — Johnnie Walker (@Johnnie5ir) April 19, 2024

MS Dhoni In Every CSK Match

- comes in increases viewership smashes sixes & fours boosts CSK runrate makes fans happy - leavespic.twitter.com/CiCkUBZ2fT — ‘ (@Ashwin_tweetz) April 19, 2024

CSK Fans After The Poor Bowling Performance

When was the last time we took wickets in the first phase of the game pic.twitter.com/cG87bw0fX7 — Yash (@CSKYash_) April 19, 2024

Hilarious

*when 6 wickets fall* Other team CSK Fans Fans pic.twitter.com/TYpGQbb1LV — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) April 19, 2024

