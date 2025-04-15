LSG vs CSK memes went viral on social media after MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube guided Chennai Super Kings to a win over Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets in IPL 2025 on April 14. MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube stitched an unbeaten 57-run partnership that featured some stunning strikes from the former that took fans down memory lane as Chennai Super Kings chased down a 167-run target in 19.3 overs. With this, Chennai Super Kings ended their five-match losing streak and won their second match in IPL 2025. Fans lauded MS Dhoni's superb performance and also highlighted several memorable moments of the match through some funny memes. ‘The Finisher Is Back’ MS Dhoni Memes Go Viral After Chennai Super Kings Captain Hits Match-Winning 26-Run Cameo During LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash.

MS Dhoni Silencing Critics

Haha

'How Dhoni Helped CSK Win Against LSG'

True!

CSK Fans Now

Hilarious

Apt!

MS Dhoni winning the match for CSK pic.twitter.com/lL1A6tsUWI — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 14, 2025

