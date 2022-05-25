Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The KL Rahul-led side have made two changes- Jason Holder and Krishnappa Gowtham miss out as Krunal Pandya and Dushmantha Chameera come in. One change for RCB, Mohammed Siraj returns as Siddarth Kaul misses out.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

