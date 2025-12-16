Star South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje finds a new home as he gets sold to Lucknow Super Giants for his base price of INR 2.00 Crore. He got sold to KKR in the previous season but didn't play much for them. This time, his services are secured by Lucknow Super Giants. LSG didn't have a pace ace in their last season and this season they were looking to add some experience and leadership qualities along with. They have found it with Nortje. KKR Squad for IPL 2026: Matheesha Pathirana Sold To Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 18 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction.

Anrich Nortje Sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 2 Crore

Anrich Nortje is SOLD to @LucknowIPL for INR 2 Cr#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

