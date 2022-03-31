Lucknow Super Giants registered their maiden victory in the IPL with a six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday. Chasing 211 to win, LSG were given a great start by skipper KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock and after a middle-order stutter, Evin Lewis' blazing fifty and Ayush Badoni's finish touch helped the team get their first points this season.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)