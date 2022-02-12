Lucknow Super Giants have signed Mark Wood for Rs 7.5 crore at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. The right-arm fast bowler has done well for England in international cricket and he would be expected to make a mark in the IPL for KL Rahul's side.

Mark Wood is next and he is SOLD to @LucknowIPL for INR 7.5 crore#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022

