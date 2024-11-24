Previously played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Abdul Samad is now a part of Lucknow Super Giants going into the IPL 2025 season. LSG sealed the deal for the youngster after investing INR 4.2 crore. Abdul Samad has scored 577 runs in the IPL after playing a total of 50 matches. This is a good deal for LSG as the youngster can add depth to their batting lineup and can be lethal at times. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Harpreet Brar Goes to Punjab Kings for INR 1.5 Crore.

