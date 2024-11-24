Avesh Khan will once again don the Lucknow Super Giants kit as the Indian fast bowler was picked up by the LSG for the IPL 2025 season. Avesh Khan has played for four different teams in his IPL journey and this time around he will once again play for LSG. Lucknow secured the deal for Avesh Khan in INR 9.75. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Avesh Khan Goes to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 9.75 Crore.

Avesh Khan to LSG for IPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)