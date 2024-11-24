South Africa national cricket team hard hitter David Miller was sold for INR 7.5 crore to Lucknow Super Giants during the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction. Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants purchased Rishabh Pant for a record-breaking INR 27 crore. The IPL 2025 mega auction is being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Mohammed Shami Goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 10 Crore.

David Miller Sold to LSG

David Miller is SOLD to @LucknowIPL for INR 7.5 Crore 💪 💪 What's the feeling like #LSG fans 🤔#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

