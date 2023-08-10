Prithvi Shaw scored his highest List A score against Somerset for Northamptonshire in the Royal London One-Day Cup 2023 on Wednesday, when he struck a brilliant knock of 244 runs. Despite that, he faced trolls on social media on his fitness. Influencer Ankur Warikoo made an insensitive comment on twitter as he said Prithvi's mother, despite seeing him unfit will say 'Patla Hogaya hai'. In reality, Prithvi's mother died when he was 4 years old. Ankur later realized his mistake and apologized for his insensitive comment with another tweet. Indian Team Call-Up Not on Prithvi Shaw's Mind After Hitting Mammoth 244 for Northamptonshire in the One-Day Cup Match Against Somerset.

Influencer Ankur Warikoo Issues Apology

I realize my mistake after people's responses. This pic is Prithvi Shaw's who lost his mother at the age of 4. Which makes my post extremely insensitive and not something I am proud of. In an attempt to invoke my mom's natural reaction to my fitness levels in my 20s, I made… — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) August 10, 2023

