Madhya Pradesh won their maiden Ranji Trophy title with a six-wicket win over Mumbai in the final on Sunday, June 26. Chasing a target of just 108 runs to win, Madhya Pradesh got there comfortably at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This was after Kumar Kartikeya starred in their bowling effort, which restricted Mumbai to 269 in their second innings. This is indeed a historic victory, that has come by defeating a heavyweight side like Mumbai. Rajat Patidar, who was one of MP's centurions in the first innings, hit the winning runs amidst 'RCB' chants at the ground.

