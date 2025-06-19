Puneri Bappa will square off against Satara Warriors in the Maharashtra Premier League 2025 on Thursday, June 19. The Puneri Bappa vs Satara Warriors match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and it will start at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Maharashtra Premier League 2025 has Star Sports as its official broadcast partner and fans can watch Puneri Bappa vs Satara Warriors live telecast on Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channel. Fans seeking an online viewing option can watch Puneri Bappa vs Satara Warriors live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Maharashtra Premier League 2025: Eagle Nashik Titans Beat Satara Warriors by Three Wickets; Raigad Royals Edge Puneri Bappa by Two Wickets.

