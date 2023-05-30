Chennai Super Kings won their fifth title under the leadership of their talismanic leader, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. CSK defeated Gujarat Titans on Monday by 5 wickets via the DLS method in a rain-marred summit clash. And the hero who snatched victory for Chennai and Dhoni was all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The 34-year-old hit 10 runs off the final two deliveries to win Chennai Super Kings the IPL 2023 trophy. Ravindra Jadeja took to Twitter to celebrate the win and MS Dhoni’s larger-than-life impact. He writes We did it for ONE and ONLY “MS DHONI. mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi…[sic]” along with a few photos from the post-match celebration. Ravindra Jadeja’s wife, Rivaba is also seen in one of the pics holding the IPL trophy and posing for a memorable photo with her husband and MS Dhoni.

Ravindra Jadeja Shares Heartfelt Post for MS Dhoni

We did it for ONE and ONLY “MS DHONI.🏆 mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi…❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/iZnQUcZIYQ — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)