Mangal Saroj, a resident of Ghasi Ram Ka Purwa village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district, became an overnight millionaire after winning INR 4 crore on Dream11 by investing just INR 39. A farmer’s son, Mangal,, had been playing the fantasy sports game since March and struck gold on his 78th attempt on April 29. His win has brought immense joy to his family and turned him into a local celebrity, with villagers flocking to his home to offer congratulations. His father, Sukhlal Saroj, a tenant farmer supporting a family of eight, expressed pride in his son's unexpected success, which has become a talking point across the region. Tuntun Rai Becomes Dream11 Winner After Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Record-Breaking Century During GT vs RR IPL 2025 Match, Driver Wins INR 1.5 Crore Jackpot and Mahindra Thar.

Mangal Saroj Becomes Dream11 Winner

उत्तर प्रदेश : कौशांबी जिले के मंगल सरोज ने 39 रुपए लगाकर ड्रीम इलेवन पर 4 करोड़ रुपए जीते। अब मंगल मजे करेगा और उससे इंस्पायर होकर पूरे देश के लौंडे बरबाद होंगे !! pic.twitter.com/LgrCXoOpEq — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 5, 2025

