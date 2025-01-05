Widely known as ‘Tiger’ for his gameplay, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was born on January 5, 1941. Representing the India national cricket team for 12 years, he made his debut in 1961 and played his final Test match in 1975. In 43 Tests, Pataudi had scored 2793 runs with six centuries, 16 half-centuries, and a highest score of 203. Also known as the father of the Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi had captained India also. Died at the age of 70 in Delhi, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was also a member of the Royal Family in India. Remembering him on his 84th birth Anniversary, Prasar Bharati shared a post. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi 80th Birth Anniversary Special: A Look at Some Facts About the Legendary Former Indian Captain.

Prasar Bharati Remembers Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

