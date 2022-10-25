It was a sensational performance by Australia, led by Marcus Stoinis as they defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in T20 World Cup 2022 encounter. Stoinis scored a 17-ball half-century, the fastest by an Australian in T20Is as the defending champions bounced back after a defeat against New Zealand.

