Delhi Capitals have registered a six-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their recent Women's Premier League 2023 match at DR DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Being asked to bat first, Royal Challengers Bangalore put up a good total of 150-6 on board. Ellyse Perry 67*(52) scored a half-century. Meanwhile, Shikha Pandey took three wickets. In reply, Delhi managed to chase this target within 19.4 overs. Jess Jonassen 29*(15), and Marizanne Kapp 32*(32) stitched a very important fifth-wicket partnership to take Delhi over the victory line.

Delhi Capitals Register Six-Wicket Victory Against Royal Challengers Bangalore

