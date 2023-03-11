Delhi Capitals all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has taken a five-wicket haul against Gujarat Giants in Women's Premier League 2023. Having won the toss, Gujarat suffered a batting collapse at the start of their innings, courtesy of Marizanne Kapp's brilliant spell. Kapp finished with a figure of 4-0-15-5. At the time of filing this report, Gujarat Giants were 33-6 in 7 overs. Delhi Capitals will now hope to take the remaining four wickets and restrict Gujarat under a low total.

Marizanne Kapp Takes Five-Wicket Haul

FIFER for @kappie777 🤯🤯 She has been unstoppable with the ball 👏👏 The Gujarat Giants are 6️⃣ down now. Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/ea9cEEkMGR#TATAWPL | #GGvDC pic.twitter.com/0OcQGkFjo0 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 11, 2023

