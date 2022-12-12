Mark Wood (4/65) starred with four wickets and James Anderson (2/44) chipped in with two as England beat Pakistan by 26 runs in 2nd Test to win the series 2-0. Chasing 355 to win, Pakistan were brought close to the total by a valiant 94 from Saud Shakeel but his dismissal opened the floodgates for the hosts, who, despite some brave knocks from Abrar Ahmed (17) and Agha Salman (20), finished on the losing side. James Anderson Castles Mohammad Rizwan, Leaves Pakistan Batter Standing in Disbelief During Day 3 of PAK vs ENG 2nd Test 2022 (Watch Video)

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Result:

