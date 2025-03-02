Matt Henry has always been a bowler that has troubled India over the years across ICC competitions. It was no different in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group stage clash at Dubai when Henry scalped a five-wicket haul against India. He dismissed Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami to scalp his third fifer of his ODI career. Kane Williamson Makes Hilarious Gestures After Stopping Hardik Pandya's Cracking Shot During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Matt Henry Scalps His Third Five-Wicket Haul in ODIs

