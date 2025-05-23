West Indies all-rounder Matthew Forder played a fiery knock of 58 runs off only 19 balls during the Ireland vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2025 at the Castle Avenue, Dublin. He scored the half-century in just 16 deliveries, equaling the record of AB de Villiers of scoring the fastest half-century in ODI history. Forde struck eight sixes and two fours in his innings. ICC Announces Match Officials for World Test Championship 2023-25 Final Between Australia, South Africa .

Matthew Forde Scores Joint-Fastest ODI Half-Century

