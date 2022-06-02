Matty Potts could not have asked for a better way to start his Test career as he dismissed Kane Williamson in his first over during England's first Test against New Zealand at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Potts, a right-arm pacer, had Williamson edged a delivery to the wicketkeeper in the fifth ball of the over.

