Lucknow Super Giants retained Mayank Yadav in the IPL 2025 mega auction but the star fast bowler has not featured for them in the competition since he was at the NCA in Bengaluru recovering from injury. He has been declared fit from the NCA and on April 16, he has joined the LSG squad. Lucknow Super Giants visit Jaipur next to play against Rajasthan Royals and Mayank is likely to make a comeback in the RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match. IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran Sings Bollywood Song 'Tere Sang Yaara' With LSG Teammates (Watch Video).

Mayank Yadav Joins Lucknow Super Giant Camp

⚡ 𝐌𝐀𝐘𝐀𝐍𝐊 ⚡ 𝐘𝐀𝐃𝐀𝐕 ⚡ 𝐈𝐒 ⚡ 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 ⚡ pic.twitter.com/c0G5p3svMA — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)