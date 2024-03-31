Mayank Yadav was named winner of the Man of the Match award in the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2024 on March 30. The young bowler was handed a debut cap by the Lucknow Super Giants and he surely did make the occasion a very memorable one with his sheer pace. He scripted a big achievement to his name by bowling the fastest ball of the season when he clocked 155.8 kph. Yadav also got the wickets of Jonny Bairstow (42), Prabhsimran Singh (19) and Jitesh Sharma (6) and finished with figures of 3/27. Fastest Ball in IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav Clocks 155.8 KPH During LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match.

Mayank Yadav Wins Man of the Match Award on Debut

Mayank Yadav receives the Player of the Match award for his fiery match winning spell 🏆 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/HvctlP1bZb #TATAIPL | #LSGvPBKS pic.twitter.com/SlXGyu9h2O — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2024

