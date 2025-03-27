The Indian Premier League (IPL) provides fans with moments to see their cricketing stars up close in stadiums during matches. However, some fans indulge in acts that find them on the wrong side of the law, like seen during the RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match at Guwahati, where a fan breached security and invaded the pitch to touch the feet of his idol Riyan Parag. In a clip shared on Instagram, the video of the unnamed fan could be seen, where the person expressed confidence about touching Parag's feet despite the other spectator asking about getting hit by security personnel. Check out the fan's viral video here. Fan Invades Pitch, Touches Riyan Parag's Feet During RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match in Guwahati (See Pics and Video).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rouf (@rouf100000)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)