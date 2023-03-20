Meg Lanning performed Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose as Delhi Capitals players grooved to the tunes of the hit song 'Wo Ladki Jo' in a fun video on social media. The Delhi Capitals players were seen having a good time as they showed off their dance moves while lip-syncing to the popular track and at the end of it all, the captain stretched out her hands to do the iconic pose that fans always associate SRK with. "Meg loves the SRK pose!!" wrote Jemimah Rodrigues while retweeting the viral video. Delhi Capitals have already qualified for the WPL playoffs. Jhoome Jo Pathaan! Gujarat Giants Players Groove to SRK-Starrer's Hit Number After Registering First Victory of WPL 2023 (Watch Video)

Looks Like She Does!

Meg loves the SRK pose!! 👻 https://t.co/mYeNZTUebq — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) March 19, 2023

Meg Lanning Doing SRK's Pose

Meg Lanning...With the trademark SRK pose at the end!! https://t.co/APHVJfQu40 — Sandeep (@sandeep_Vishu) March 19, 2023

'Pighal Gaye'

Aur yahan ham Pighal gaye..🥹 Meg Lanning ♥️ SRK Pose 🔥🥹#WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/acDpTtISN4 — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) March 19, 2023

Meg Lanning!

The captain with the most ICC trophies doing the SRK pose after qualifying for the WPL 🔥 Meg Lanning ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/4lPTfc4cQB — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) March 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)